Electorate backs Theresa May’s call for General Election

Voters overwhelmingly believe Theresa May was right to call an early election, according to a poll carried out in the hours following her announcement.

Some 49 per cent of more than 3,500 voters questioned by YouGov said the early poll was the right thing to do, against just 17 per cent who disagreed.

Voters are in favour of a snap election according to a poll. Picture: Stuart Cobley

The move was most strongly welcomed by Conservative voters, who backed it by 62 per cent-12 per cent, and Ukip supporters (61 per cent-13 per cent). Some 50 per cent of Liberal Democrat voters believed an election was the right thing, against 20 per cent who said it was wrong.

Perhaps reflecting fears that the party may be facing heavy losses, Labour voters were less enthusiastic, with 44 per cent saying it was right to hold an election and 25 per cent disagreeing.

More wary were Scottish National Party supporters, who backed an early election by a margin of 38 per cent-31 per cent. This may reflect the fact that the SNP has little to gain from a Westminster election, already holding 54 out of 59 seats north of the border following its record-breaking performance just two years ago.

• YouGov questioned 3,508 UK adults on April 18