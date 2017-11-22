Dundee United supporting SNP MP makes cheeky dig at Dundee fans

Have your say

A Dundee United supporting SNP MP has made a cheeky dig at Dundee fans on social media.

Stephen Gethins, North East Fife MP, posted the jokey tweet in reaction to debate around Richard Leonard’s loyalty to England.

The new Scottish Labour leader caused a stir when he admitted that he’d still be supporting England if the two countries met during his leadership reign.

Gethins tweeted: “Whether or not you back the Custom Union matters to jobs, the economy and people’s daily lives.

“The football team you support does not. I know some fine @dundeefconline fans who back the EU even though @dundeeunitedfc fans have more experience of Europe.”

