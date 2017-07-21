Downing St cancels Nicola Sturgeon’s right to PM meetings

Nicola Sturgeon will no longer be granted meetings with the Prime Minister as part of a Conservative bid to downgrade the status of the office of First Minister.

The new approach means the SNP leader will instead be referred to Scottish Secretary David Mundell as Theresa May’s team believe ‘he is at the same level as her’.

It marks a dramatic shift in the relatioship between the two leaders. The First Minister had been the first party leader to meet the Prime Minister days after she entered Downing Street in 2016.

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Mail a Tory minister said: ‘She will no longer get the same access to the Prime Minister. She should be meeting David Mundell because he is at the same level as her.’

It comes as Brexit negotiations get underway with Conservative officials indicating that it is likely that the First Minister would want more meetings to discuss Scotland’s role.

However, it has been reported that the Government intends to offer weekly meetings for Miss Sturgeon and her Brexit Minister Michael Russell with Mr Mundell and new Scotland Office Minister Lord Ian Duncan.

Some meetings may be hosted by the Prime Minister but no one on one meetings will take place in a major change in approach.

Speaking in July on a visit to Edinburgh, Theresa May stated that the UK government would be ‘fully engaging with the Scottish Government in the forthcoming negotiations about the UK’s exit from the European Union’.

However, following the visit it is understood that some senior party figures believed such a policy towards the Scottish Government made Miss Sturgeon look like an international dignitary rather than a leader of a devolved nation.

Following the move, A Scottish Government source said: ‘Theresa May is a badly weakened PM, but it speaks volumes if she now doesn’t feel confident enough to meet the First Minister.

‘And David Mundell’s credibility is in tatters after his failure to stand up for Scotland over the Tories’ grubby deal with the DUP.’