Donald Trump ‘will not come to Scotland’ during UK state visit

Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK will not include any events or stops in Scotland, according to reports.

Neither the Scottish Government nor Police Scotland has been consulted over hosting the new US president, according to The National.

It is understood that, although discussions about Mr Trump’s state visit are at an advanced stage, a trip to Scotland is not currently on the itinerary.

Reports that Mr Trump will not come to Scotland when he visits the UK come after speculation last week that he might visit Balmoral.

His mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, was born and brought up on the Hebridean island of Lewis but emigrated to New York.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We’re not aware of any plans for an official visit to Scotland.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The Scottish Government has not been approached by the UK Government in relation to a state visit.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon last month voiced opposition to Trump visiting the UK amid controversy sparked by his push to impose travel restrictions on refugees and migrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

She said: “I don’t think it would be appropriate in these circumstances for the state visit to go ahead while these bans are in place given the understandable concern that people have about them and the messages they send and the impact they have.”

