Donald Trump urges Theresa May to fix ‘better reception’ for UK trip

Donald Trump told Theresa May he will not come to Britain for his controversial state visit until he is sure of getting a “better reception”, it has been reported.

The US president was said to have told the Prime Minister that he had not had ‘great coverage’ in the UK and had urged her to ‘fix it for me’, according to a Sunday newspaper.

Theresa May reportedly told Trump: "You know what the British press are like." Picture: PA

It was originally reported last month that Mr Trump had informed Mrs May that he did not want to go ahead with the visit if there were likely to be large-scale protests.

But a newspaper reported it had obtained a transcript of their telephone conversation in which Mr Trump said: “I haven’t had great coverage out there lately, Theresa.”

Mrs May replied: “Well, you know what the British press are like.”

He said: “I still want to come, but I’m in no rush. So, if you can fix it for me, it would make things a lot easier.

“When I know I’m going to get a better reception, I’ll come and not before.”

Mrs May was widely criticised for bestowing such a controversial figure the honour of a state visit so early in his presidency when she met Mr Trump for the first time in the White House in January.

However no date has yet been set for the visit – Downing Street has said they are still working on dates.

