Donald Trump to make ‘scaled down visit to UK next year’

President Donald Trump is set to make a scaled-down visit to Britain next year, it has been reported.

Such a move would come in the wake of controversy generated by Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to invite Mr Trump to make a full state visit.

Under plans being discussed by diplomats, the president would make a stripped-down trip that would not involve staying with the Queen, the London Evening Standard reported.

The “working visit” would not feature the pomp of a state visit and is likely to be part of an international tour by Mr Trump rather than a trip focused solely on the UK, according to the newspaper.

Threats of mass protests and boycotts greeted news that Mrs May had extended the honour of a state visit to Mr Trump when she visited him in the White House in his first week in office.

Commons Speaker John Bercow later said the president should not be allowed to address the House of Commons during any visit.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Our position on the state visit has not changed - an offer has been extended and President Trump has accepted.

“Exact dates for President Trump to visit have not yet been arranged.”