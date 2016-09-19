Donald Trump’s golf course suffers mobile sand dune damage

Donald Trump’s controversial Aberdeenshire golf course has been damaged by mobile sand dunes, according to staff.

Critics have accused the Republican party nominee for president of failing to learn from the fabled King Canute, who highlighted human impotence by showing that he could not command the tide.

Donald Trump at Aberdeen Airport. Picture: TSPL

When Trump won permission from the Scottish Government to build his golf course on a prized nature conservation site in 2008, he promised he would “stabilise the dunes”.

But now they have proved to be just as restless as experts said they were.

An email from February this year, released under Freedom of Information law to the online Aberdeen Voice, reveals that Trump International Golf Links Scotland (TIGLS) has struggled to protect its greens from encroaching sand.

A member of TIGLS staff, whose name has been blacked out, was in correspondence with Aberdeenshire Council following a site visit by council officials on 19 February.

TIGLS was describing photographs, which haven’t been released, of damage caused by storms.

The email said: “You will clearly see that the burn is full of sand which has caused the water levels to rise and flood and cause damage to our bridge, etc.

“You guys personally witnessed the sand blow/movement that was blowing sand into areas of the burn. And that was not even a dry windy day.”

Marram grass, which helps to stabilise dunes, had not been cleared, TIGLS said.

The email continued: “All these areas were pure sand caused by the storms which resulted in the sand blowing all over the 4th hole and filling up the burn on the far side.

“As you witnessed we are doing our best to replant with marram to try and save/stabilise the dune and also protect our championship golf course.”

In response, an Aberdeenshire Council official, whose name has also been redacted, warned that similar problems could reoccur in the future.

The official said: “These dune systems are very dynamic in nature and one of the features it is particularly noted for is the mobility of the dunes.”

TIGLS, said its golf course was “in great condition and has never been better”.