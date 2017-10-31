Disabled Scots turn suicidal as thousands face benefits cash axe

About 30,000 disabled people in Scotland could lose entitlement to disability benefits as a result of UK government welfare reforms, according to a new report.

Many have been driven to “thoughts of suicide” over the impact of the cuts, campaigners have claimed.

About 45 per cent of those being re-assessed for the new personal independence payment (PIP) benefit are expected to see their award increase, Scottish Government research has found.

But 44 per cent will initially have their payment cut or removed completely.

It is estimated around 30,000 disabled people could lose their entitlement to non means-tested disability benefits, with those worst affected losing benefits worth more than £7,000 a year if disallowed for PIP.

The research looked at the impact of welfare policies affecting disabled people, including the replacement of disability living allowance (DLA) for working-age people with the personal independence payment (PIP).

Social security minister Jeane Freeman said the research shows the UK government’s “unrelenting strive for austerity”.

“These cuts are failing the very people they are designed to support,” she said. “They are causing unnecessary hardship and suffering to people across the country.

“The UN’s Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities issued a report earlier this year which is damning of the UK government and rightly highlights the changes urgently needed to halt the damage they are causing.

“That is why I’ve written to Penny Mordaunt, the minister for disabled people, calling on them to take action.

“The UK government must listen to the cacophony of voices and growing evidence telling them about the damage their policies are causing and stop their assault on disabled people.”

The report also said that between 7,000 and 10,000 disabled people a year could also lose up to £29 a week due to the removal of the work-related activity component of employment support allowance (ESA).

Bill, Scott, director of policy at disability campaign group Inclusion Scotland, added: “That’s not even taking into account the hardship being caused to that same group by the introduction of universal credit.

“Disabled people and their families are being left hungry, cold and homeless by these cuts. Is it really any wonder that some have been driven to thoughts of suicide?”