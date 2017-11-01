Defence Secretary Michael Fallon resigns amid harassment scandal

Sir Michael Fallon has resigned as Defence Secretary following allegations about his personal behaviour.

The Scottish-born MP has been caught up in the sexual harassment scandal sweeping Westminster after it emerged he had repeatedly put his hand on a journalist’s knee during a party conference dinner in 2002.

He admitted his behaviour in the past may have ‘fallen short’.

Radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer said she had not regarded the incident as “anything but mildly amusing”.

In her reply to Sir Michael’s resignation letter, Prime Minister Theresa May said: “I appreciate the characteristically serious manner in which you have considered your position, and the particular example you wish to set to servicemen and women and others.”

In a statement, Sir Michael said: “In recent days allegations have been made about MPs’ conduct, including my own.

“Many of these have been false, but I realise that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces which I have the privilege to represent.

“I have therefore reflected on my position in Government and I am resigning as Defence Secretary.

“It has been a privilege to have served as Defence Secretary for the last three and half years, and I have nothing but admiration for the professionalism, bravery and service of those men and women who keep us safe.”

Mr Fallon was born in Perth and attended a private prep school near Dunfermline.

Ms Hartley-Brewer reacted with shock to the announcement, writing on Twitter: “Bloody hell. Sir Michael Fallon has just resigned as Defence Secretary.”

She added that “I doubt my knee was the reason” for his resignation.

