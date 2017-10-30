Defects in new build Scots homes sparks MSPs’ call for action

MSPs are calling for greater legal protection for Scots who buy new homes only to discover major defects, amid growing concerns over the country’s system of building inspections.

Holyrood’s local government committee says many homes are not meeting the standards of building warrants, prompting fresh concerns over the country’s construction industry just months after the shocking Edinburgh schools report.

A return of the traditional clerk of works as a “familiar face” on building sites across Scotland, responsible for checking the quality of work, is among the key recommendations of the report published today.

MSPs heard from “distressed homeowners” during their inquiry and concluded that more support is needed – particularly for new-build homeowners – in the event of defects emerging and poor construction quality.

They also set out a number of improvements that could be made to building regulations and fire safety standards.

Committee convener Bob Doris said: “It is understandably distressing for homeowners to subsequently discover that their brand new home has serious building defects.

“A new home can be the purchase of a lifetime and that’s why finding any kind of significant issue can be utterly devastating.

“Our committee heard directly from homeowners and some said that they discovered their homes did not meet the standards set out in the original building warrant, despite receiving completion certification.

“They then struggled to get these issues rectified.

“That’s why one of our key recommendations is to give homebuyers much more information on their rights when buying a new-build home and what they can do when things go wrong after they have moved in.

“We’ve also called for a clerk of works to become a more familiar face on building sites across Scotland to provide an independent quality check on building compliance.”

An inquiry into the closure of 17 Edinburgh schools last year, after a wall collapse, found widespread construction industry failings in Scotland.

The Scottish Government is now being urged to look at ways to provide better support for homeowners, including more standardised missives or contracts.

The Law Society of Scotland warned during the inquiry that many builders use a standard contract in property purchases which requires little in terms of complying with planning permission and building regulations.

“A consumer who buys a new-build property does not have a building contract other than, at most, a one-line phrase saying that the builder will build a house,” it was claimed.