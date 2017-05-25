Davidson signals end to Scots election truce

Tory leader Ruth Davidson has urged Scots to use the General Election as a chance to "move on" from the uncertainty of recent years as campaigning resumes north of the border tomorrow.

It came as the SNP announced that it will be holding its postponed manifesto launch on Tuesday next week in Perth, a week after it was originally planned.

All parties will be back on the campaign trail tomorrow after hostilities were suspended for four days after the Manchester bombing and the Tory leader has pledged to "fight for every vote."

The SNP looks poised for a resounding victory in the election but Ms Davidson's party has now established itself as its main challenger, ahead of Labour, and poised to take seats off the Nationalists.

In a statement today, Ms Davidson insisted that it is "vital that the democratic process continues" ahead of the June 8 election.

“Terrorists are attacking us because they hate our freedoms and our way of life. Nothing better rebukes their twisted ideology than the sight of campaigners out on our streets in free and fair elections asking for peoples’ vote," the Tory leader said.

“We will not be beaten by terrorism. And as the election gets back underway, we will show that to be the case. Our own campaign will restart with the same energy and hard work as when it left off.

“From the Borders to Banffshire and back again the Scottish Conservatives will be pounding the pavements and fighting for every single vote. We believe this election offers a huge opportunity for Scotland and the UK to move on from the last few years of uncertainty.

“So, in the coming 13 days, we will be seeking support from all over Scotland so we can send a clear message to the SNP: that it is time for all of us to move on too.”

Ms Davidson will be joined on the election campaign trail tomorrow by Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie who will call for EU nationals working in Scotland's NHS to be given the immediate right to continue working in Scotland, regardless of the outcome of the Brexit negotiations. Recent reports suggest that there are as many as 225 family GPs and thousands of nurses and care workers in Scotland who would be lost to the Scottish NHS if their rights to reside and practice were removed.