David Mundell: ‘The SNP’s bubble has burst’

Scottish Secretary David Mundell has said the “SNP bubble has burst” and claimed that ordinary voters now “deeply dislike” Nicola Sturgeon.

Mr Mundell predicted gains for the Conservatives north of the border including wins in their three target seats across the south of Scotland, which would include a successful defence of his Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale seat.

“I am very positive about tonight. I think we are going to see Conservatives make significant progress across Scotland,” Mr Mundell said after an exit poll forecast losses for the SNP.

“I think we are going to see a pattern emerge. That pattern will be increased Conservative support and a decrease in SNP support. I think it is becoming increasingly clear that the SNP bubble has burst. In the last two elections the Scottish parliament and council elections the SNP vote is down and that has been replicated tonight.”

The Scottish Secretary added: “It is clear why that is. People don’t want another divisive independence referendum and Nicola Sturgeon has gone from being a figurehead in Scotland to being somebody that ordinary voters in Scotland deeply dislike.”

