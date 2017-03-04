David Mundell: Scots don't want indyref2

Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to take the threat of a second independence referendum off the table and focus on the SNP Government's "failings" in running Scotland.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell today accused Nationalists of using the Brexit vote to agitate for a second referendum on leaving the UK. A majority of Scots voted to stay in the EU in last year's vote, but the weight of votes south of the border swung the outcome in favour of Leave.

Mr Mundell today accused the SNP of a "complete lack of respect" for any views diverging from their own at the Scottish Conservative conference in Glasgow.

• READ MORE: Video: Theresa May throws down gauntlet over indyref2

This meant "that the four in ten Scots who voted leave are irrelevant, that unionists like me who supported Remain are just numbers who votes can be hijacked and used as a pretext for a second independence referendum, that their own supporters in 2014 who think that now is not the time for uncertainty and division or a second referendum can just be ignored.

"To all those people the nationalists have said `you just don't matter.'"

Mr Mundell added: "I say to Nicola Sturgeon another vote would divide our country and damage our economy at the worst possible time.

"We don't need it we don't want it - and you should take the threat of another independence referendum off the table now."

The Scottish economy has fallen below UK levels of growth, with employment and productivity levels also struggling, Mr Mundell said.

"They're failing Scotland. We've the chance to do something about that and soon."