David Davis rules out separate Scottish Brexit deal

The UK Government's Brexit minister today ruled out Nicola Sturgeon's demands for a separate Scottish deal on leaving the EU.

David Davis warned during a trip to Glasgow that the Scottish Government's calls for control over immigration and some international relations won't happen because these must be decided on a UK-wide basis

He insisted that the final arrangement on leaving the EU will be a single deal which would " take in the interests of Scotland."

Mr Davis held a "round table" meeting with business chiefs in Glasgow today, as well as meeting with his Scottish Government counterpart Michael Russell.

The SNP regime in Scotland, which voted to stay in the EU, has suggested a separate Scottish deal could be reached, amid fears the UK is heading for a "hard Brexit."

But Mr Davis said: "It's got to be a United Kingdom deal, but it will of course reflect the interests of the people of Scotland, that's one of the reasons I'm here today.

"It's similarly got to reflect the interests of Northern Ireland, Wales and England as well. It will be a United Kingdom deal."

Mr Davis played down reports this week that London could secure a separate Brexit deal, insisting he was unaware how these originated. Both Scotland and London voted overwhelmingly in favour of staying in the EU, but the weight of support elsewhere in the UK swung the result in favour of Leave.

"The aim is to get the maximum possible barrier-free access to the European union market, as well as being able to get other markets globally. How we achieve that, we're not at that step yet. But that's the aim and I cannot see why one needs to fall down on particular definitions of it. If we get free access for all businesses, for all services, than that's what we need. That's what's right for Scotland to.

Mr Davis rejected the prospect of Scotland being handed powers over immigration and potentially striking international deals in line with calls from Nicola Sturgeon.

"Immigration and international affairs are both reserved powers," he said.

"It's hard to see how a separate immigration policy would work for any part of the kingdom, frankly. We had a similar argument for London."