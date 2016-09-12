David Cameron to stand down as MP for Witney

David Cameron is to stand down as MP for Witney, triggering a by-election in the Oxfordshire seat, he has announced.

Mr Cameron said he would not be moving away from the constituency, where he has made his home with wife Samantha and their children.

He said it had been “an honour” to serve the people of the area for the past 15 years.

“Our house in Dean is the place Samantha, my children and I call home, and that will not change,” said Mr Cameron.

“I will continue to support the local causes and charities that mean so much to me and many others in this beautiful and enterprising part of our country.

“I now look forward to a life outside of Westminster, but hope to continue to play a part in public service and to make a real and useful contribution to the country I love.”

