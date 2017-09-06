Danielle Rowley to run Richard Leonard's bid to lead Labour

Labour leadership candidate Richard Leonard's campaign is to be run by the new party's new Midlothian MP Danielle Rowley, it was announced today.

Ms Rowley is daughter of the party's current interim leader Alex Rowley who has yet to declare if he is backing the ex-union official or Anas Sarwar in the race to replace Kezia Dugdale.

It came as Mr Sarwar revealed that the leaders of the Labour groups in Glasgow and Edinburgh Councils were backing his candidacy.

Ms Rowley overturned an SNP majority of almost 10,000 y to win back the Midlothian seat for Labour in June and said she was "very proud" to be heading up Mr Leonard's campaign.

"Richard has the vision and ambition to transform Scotland into a country where every person has a job, a decent home and a good education, " she said.

"Where people can live in a caring and prosperous society and where no one is abandoned or left behind. These will be our priorities as we set out Richard’s vision.”

Mr Leonard added than she will lead an "army of volunteers" who have signed up to campaign for him.

"I look forward to working with them taking forward my vision for real change across this great country.”

It came as Edinburgh Labour group leader Cammy Day and Glasgow Labour group leader Frank McAveety both endorsed Mr Sarwar.

Mr Day said: "We need leaders in Holyrood who will stand up for Edinburgh as our capital city, and join us in our fight against poverty and social justice - and I know Anas will support this."

Mr McAveety added that the Glasgow MSP "has the experience we need in someone who can be the next First Minister.”