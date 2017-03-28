Daily Mail slammed as sexist for ‘Legs-it’ front page

The Daily Mail has been criticised for comparing the legs of Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon on its front page.

The paper introduced its coverage of the pair’s crunch meeting in Glasgow with the headline: “Never mind Brexit, who won Legs-it!”

Theresa May and Nicola Sturgeon met on Monday in Glasgow. Picture: Russell Cheyne/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mrs May and Ms Sturgeon met in Glasgow Crowne Plaza Hotel ahead of the Prime Minister’s expected triggering of the Article 50 process which will lead to Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Scottish transport minister Humza Yousaf was among those who took to Twitter to attack the front page.

He said: “Arguably two of most powerful people in UK discussing biggest issue of the day & Daily Mail talks about...their legs. What a rag #DailyFail.”

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “It’s 2017. This sexism must be consigned to history. Shame on the Daily Mail.”

Harriet Harman, Labour MP for Camberwell and Peckham, said: “Moronic! And we are in 2017!”

And Bradford West MP Naz Shah said: “Really? #DailyMail #DailyFail #EveryDaySexism.”