Councils face £1 billion in budget cuts

Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders joined forces to attack the SNP over its handling of local government, claiming councils are facing funding cuts along with the prospect of a "power grab" by ministers.

Both Labour interim leader Alex Rowley and Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie hit out at the Scottish Government as they addressed local authority chiefs.

Mr Rowley said the worst-case scenario could see councils lose more than £1 billion from their budgets by 2021.

Local authorities have already had £1.5 billion removed from their funding since 2011, according to Labour, with Mr Rowley warning that more was still to come.

He said: "The question people across Scotland are asking is, are we going to see an end to the cuts?"

Mr Rowley said the Fraser of Allander Institute economic think tank had said the "best-case scenario for councils" would be £800 million more in cuts by 2021.

He added: "The worst case is over £1 billion. That is simply unacceptable.

"Local services cannot take another £1 billion of cuts. Our schools and our social work departments will be cut to the bone."

Mr Rowley and Mr Rennie addressed council leaders at local government body Cosla's annual conference in Crieff.

Mr Rennie used his speech to warn that the Scottish Government is "on a path to remove the challenging voice of Scottish local government''.

Ministers are "opposed to challenge'' from councils, the Liberal Democrat said, as he argued this would result in the loss of ''local accountability, local services and local clout to challenge government''.

Mr Rennie called on local government leaders to act, saying: ''That is a challenge to you. Protect the rights of local people to choose their leaders to run local services, challenge the government to justify the removal of powers without a proper mandate; and protect the right of councils to question and probe the government of the day.''

A spokesman for Local Government Minister Kevin Stewart responded: ''These claims are wrong - the SNP Government is committed to delivering more powers to local communities.''

