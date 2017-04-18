Corbyn welcomes snap election despite lowest polls in 34 years

Jeremy Corbyn has welcomed Theresa May’s decision to call a snap election despite polls suggesting his party on course for a historic defeat.

The Labour leader said the election on 8 June would give his party the chance to show it is the “effective alternative” to the Conservatives.

Support from Labour MPs guarantees that a motion calling for a snap election will pass with the necessary two-third majority under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

Polls suggest Labour trails the Conservatives by as much as 21 points, the widest margin since the run up to Margaret Thatcher’s landslide victory in the 1983 election.

Mr Corbyn said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country.

“We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

Labour’s only MP in Scotland, Ian Murray, was reported to have confirmed he will contest his Edinburgh South seat, where he has a majority of 2,637 votes.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron also welcomed the snap election as a chance for voters to reject the government’s Brexit plans.

Mr Farron said: “This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.

“If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market.

“If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

“Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.”

The English and Welsh Greens predicted they would win a second seat in Bristol West, where the party came second in 2015, 5,673 votes behind Labour.