Corbyn offers condolences for policeman who survived shooting

Jeremy Corbyn has offered his condolences for the death of a Northern Ireland policeman shot over the weekend - despite the officer still being alive.

The community officer was shot three times in the arm with a high-velocity rifle but survived the drive-by shooting in north Belfast.

The Labour leader took to the Commons despatch box to pass on the sympathies of “the whole House” for the “police officer who lost his life”.

Dissident republicans have been blamed for the petrol station shooting.

Theresa May opened the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions by “sending out thoughts to the police officer who was shot” over the weekend.

Mr Corbyn said later: “I join the Prime Minister in expressing condolences, I’m sure of the whole House, to the family of the police officer who lost his life over the weekend in Northern Ireland.”