Corbyn joins Dugdale to back constitution plan and attack SNP

Jeremy Corbyn will appear alongside Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale to endorse plans for a constitutional convention despite last week refusing to back her idea of a “new Act of Union”.

On a visit to Glasgow, the Labour leader will accuse the SNP of “devolving austerity” by cutting hundreds of millions of pounds from local government spending and claim the SNP is “standing up for the establishment”.

The joint appearance follows a turbulent year which saw the two leaders play out a bitter power struggle over a failed coup against Mr Corbyn by MPs, and party reforms to give Ms Dugdale a seat on Labour’s executive.

Jeremy Corbyn is expected to say: “The SNP Government simply passes on Tory austerity and is increasingly failing to govern effectively or fairly.

“Trying to talk left at Westminster when in opposition, whilst acting Right in power at Holyrood, is not standing up for Scotland.”

Ms Dugdale will highlight her opposition to the Scottish Government’s budget, accusing ministers of causing a “real and growing crisis” through under-funding of health and education.

“Our Parliament is now more powerful than ever, with all the powers it needs to reverse Tory austerity,” she is expected to say. “But despite this, our services are still facing £327 million of cuts.”