Conservative MP Anne Marie Morris embroiled in racism row

A Conservative MP has reportedly been caught on tape making a racist remark while discussing Brexit.

Anne Marie Morris, who represents Newton Abbott, described the UK leaving the EU without a deal as a “real n*****r in the woodpile” at a meeting of eurosceptics in London, the Huffington Post reported.

Tory MPs Bill Cash and John Redwood, who were also on the panel with Morris, did not react when she said the remark.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said the remark was ‘appaling’ and called for Theresa May to remove the Conservative whip from Morris.

“There is no place in our politics for racism,” she added.

Last month, Morris was forced to distance herself from comments made by her electoral agent and partner who claimed ‘that the crisis in education was due entirely to non-British born immigrants and their high birth rates’.

A Conservative spokesman said: “We are aware of these reports, this kind of language is completely unacceptable, and we are urgently investigating”