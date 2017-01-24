Concerns remain over Police Scotland call centres

A review of Police Scotland control rooms has found performance is improving but warned errors and near misses are still taking place.

The update report from HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) followed an assurance review of call handling in 2015 after the deaths of John Yuill and Lamara Bell.

The couple died after their car crashed on the M9 in July of that year – police took three days to find it after a call from a member of the public was not properly logged.

In a report published yesterday, HMICS said 98 “notable incidents” had taken place between April and November last year, the majority down to individual error.

Thirty-six of those arose from 999 calls, while 52 related to calls to the non-emergency 101 number. The remainder arose from e-mail contacts or direct contact via partner agencies such as the ambulance service.

While a plan has been put in place to deal with such incidents, the report said a number remained “open” and unresolved for months, with many only closed in the weeks before the review took place.

It also noted a “culture of blame” attached to mistakes and said one member of staff had responsible for three mistakes and involved in a fourth before consideration was given to an improvement plan.

Four notable incidents have been investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary Derek Penman said: “It is essential that public can have confidence in police call handling.

“HMICS has been working closely with Police Scotland and the SPA since our initial report was published and have been continually assessing the progress made against our recommendations.

“Over half of our original 30 recommendations have been completed with another 12 partially completed and only two remaining for further action. This reflects the hard work and commitment of both Police Scotland and the SPA in implementing a new national call handling model.”

HMICS said that since its report in November 2015, performance in the control rooms had continued to “stabilise and improve”, with “significant efforts” made to engage and reassure staff.

The service the public receive has improved with 999 “grade of service” performance now consistently high at 93 to 97 per cent and 101 “grade of service” ranging from 91 to 100 per cent.

Scottish Police Authority (SPA) board member Nicola Marchant said: “While we are confident that a strong call-handling service is being provided to the public, we are not complacent and work continues to progress outstanding recommendations and strengthen the programme.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We expect Police Scotland and SPA to consider the HMICS report carefully, to continue the good progress already made and address the areas highlighted as needing further attention.”