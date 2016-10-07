College head faces grilling from MSPs

Edinburgh College chiefs are to be hauled before MSPs to explain a £5 million black hole in its finances.

Principal Annette Bruton and her top team is to appear before Holyrood’s Public Audit committee, after public spending chiefs revealed its deficit increased from about £1 million in 2014 to £5.1 million the following year.

MSPs heard of “significant financial challenges” facing the institution this week.

“We want to find out whether those challenges could and should have been avoided by those in charge at the College,” said committee convenor Jenny Marra.

“We will invite the most senior officials from Edinburgh College to appear before us to account for their performance and give us the reassurances that they are taking action to address these issues.”