Claim that Michael Fallon reported over crude remarks to cabinet colleague

Downing Street has denied reports that the Leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom asked Theresa May to sack former Defense Secretary Michael Fallon over a lewd comment.

The Sun newspaper reported today that Ms Leadsom had told the Prime Minister about the sexual comment shortly before Mr Fallon resigned on Wednesday.

According to the report, which has not been confirmed, Ms Leadsom alleged that Mr Fallon made a string of crude remarks between 2010 and 2012 when they served on a Commons committee together.

On one occasion, when she said she had cold hands, it is claimed that he replied: "I know where you can put them to warm them up."

Ms Leadsom is reported to have been angered by the failure to launch a formal investigation into the ex-Defense Secretary when it emerged that he had touched the knee of a journalist 15 years ago.

Downing Street said that the Leader of the House "did not, and has not" asked the Prime Minister to consider Mr Fallon's position.

Mrs May's official spokesman said he would not comment on the specific allegations and referred journalists to the text of Mr Fallon's resignation letter.

