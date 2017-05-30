Children exploited by traffickers for sex and slave labour

Children sold into sex slavery were among 150 potential human trafficking victims identified in Scotland last year, figures show.

Statistics recorded through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) show there was a 3.4 per cent increase on the previous year, although the true figure is thought to be higher because adults must consent to being added to the numbers.

The Scottish Government yesterday launched a new strategy which will help train professionals to spot the signs of human trafficking and provide new powers to disrupt trafficking activity.

Figures from the National Crime Agency (NCA) show that of 150 potential trafficking victims in 2016, 47 were children.

While nearly three-quarters of those under the age of 18 were trafficked for the purposes of labour exploitation, a small number were brought to Scotland for sex.

Publishing its strategy yesterday, the Scottish Government said there was a need to better publicise support for victims as well as raise public awareness of trafficking and exploitation.

Justice secretary Michael Matheson said: “Exposing and eradicating these horrific crimes remain high on the agenda, and following the passing of legislation to create an offence of human trafficking with a possible life sentence attached, I am pleased that Police Scotland and the Crown Office will be able apply for new orders to disrupt traffickers’ activity.

“Better awareness among the general public and training for professionals is key to this work, which will be taken forward with a range of partners, including the police, Crown and third sector. The trafficking and exploitation of adults and children is happening in Scotland today and we all have a role in bringing it to an end.”

Detective Superintendent Stuart Houston, of Police Scotland’s human trafficking unit, added: “Trafficking is often a hidden crime, happening behind closed doors to people who often don’t realise that they are being exploited or that they are victims of traffickers.

“Communities are key in helping us identify people who may be the victims of trafficking and exploitation. We are asking people to be aware and to report to us or our partners if they suspect someone may be the victim of traffickers.

“The new strategy highlights the importance of awareness raising and of working in partnership to tackle trafficking and support the victims of exploitation. The Human Trafficking Act strengthens our response to tackling trafficking. Police Scotland will use all tactics at its disposal including working with partners to tackle trafficking and deter those who seek to enslave others.”