Chief Constable Phil Gormley facing fourth complaint

Scotland's most senior police officer is facing a fourth complaint over his conduct.

It is understood the allegation has been passed to the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), although the body said it would not comment.

Mr Gormley is already the subject of three bullying allegations, two of which are being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

It is understood the latest complaint comes from a civilian worker.

Mr Gormley went on leave early last month after the second allegation against him came to light.

He continues to receive his £214,000 a year salary.