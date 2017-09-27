Chief constable Phil Gormley faces new bullying complaint

Scotland’s most senior police officer is facing a third bullying probe after a complaint against him was passed to investigators.

The Scottish Police Authority (SPA) confirmed it had referred an allegation against Chief Constable Phil Gormley to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

It is understood the complaint was made by Inspector Aimee Canavan, who previously worked as a staff officer in the force executive.

The Pirc – which is assessing whether an investigation is required – is already investigating two separate bullying complaints against the chief constable from Superintendent Graham

McInarlin and Assistant Chief Constable Malcolm Graham.

In a statement, the SPA said: “The Scottish Police Authority has referred a complaint made against Police Scotland’s chief constable to the Pirc.

“This follows an assessment by the SPA which determined that, if proven, the allegations would amount to misconduct and require to be investigated.

“Complaint and conduct matters are confidential and the SPA will not provide any further comment on this case at this time.”

Mr Gormley announced his decision to go on leave earlier this month after details of the second complaint emerged. He remains on full pay.

The Pirc said the latest allegation amounts to misconduct, while the two previous complaints are gross misconduct and, if proved, would lead to the chief constable’s dismissal.

In a statement, it said: “The commissioner has received a referral from the Scottish Police Authority regarding allegations of misconduct about the chief constable.

“The content of the referral is now being assessed to establish if an investigation is required.

“Whilst this process is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

“In addition, the commissioner is currently carrying out two separate investigations into allegations of gross misconduct about the chief constable, both are which are ongoing.”