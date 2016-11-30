Charity single in memory of MP Jo Cox to be released

A “protest” charity single recorded in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox - which features politicians and stars from the world of music - is set to be released.

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, Cockney Rebel’s Steve Harley and pop star David Gray all appear on a recording of the Rolling Stones hit You Can’t Always Get What You Want.

A group of 16 MPs from across the political spectrum, members of parliamentary rock group MP4 and the Royal Opera House Thurrock Community Chorus also feature on the track.

The single, which honours the legacy and work of Mrs Cox, will be released on December 16 and aims to raise funds for the launch of the foundation established in her name after her death.

Producer Robin Millar said organisers wanted to create something to show that Mrs Cox’s “hugely selfless and energetic campaigning must live on through greater unity”.

“This is essentially a protest record as we believe a piece of music can still make a statement,” he added of the track which will be released on Chrysalis Records.

Mrs Cox, a mother-of-two, was killed outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, in front of staff and residents on June 16.

Kevin Brennan, the project organiser, MP4 member and Labour MP for Cardiff West, said: “The fact that so many people have given up their time for this project to support the causes she cared about shows that she leaves us all a legacy of hope for a better world.”

Gray said Mrs Cox was “someone you could believe in” during an “era of public disenchantment that has seen politics discredited by corruption scandals and characterised by political campaigns driven by hateful and divisive language”.

KT Tunstall said Mrs Cox was “obviously an incredibly bright light” and that the track was about “doing something very celebratory”.

Steve Harley added: “I am not really a political animal. But Jo Cox was a cut above and her legacy should be celebrated. Mrs Cox was a truly special person, and the more I learn about her life and work, the more deeply I admire her.”