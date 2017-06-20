Change of Prime Minister ‘not on the agenda’ - Chris Grayling

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling has said a change in prime minister should not be on the Government’s agenda as it prepares to negotiate Brexit.

He becomes the latest Cabinet minister to publicly support Theresa May staying in office, despite the Prime Minister failing to secure an overall majority in the General Election.

Mr Grayling told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I don’t think a change of prime minister should be on our agenda.

“What we’ve got to do is to go into the Brexit talks, deliver the right outcome.

“That’s what she’s committed to, it’s what we all want to see happen, it’s really important for our country that that’s what happens.”

On Monday, Environment Secretary Michael Gove said he expected Mrs May to still be Prime Minister at the end of Brexit negotiations in March 2019.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also backed the PM staying on, saying there was no appetite for further elections.

“I think it’s really important that what we have now in the wake of the General Election, which was a disappointing result, but we do need Government to carry on with the job,” Mr Grayling told Today.

“We’re dealing with some major issues at the moment, around security, around Brexit - we’ve got to get on with the job.

“We were by far the largest party. Theresa May saw our vote share increase from 36% to 43%.

“The Labour Party is strutting round as if it won the election, we have the shadow chancellor calling people on to the streets to try and overthrow the result of a democratic election, which is an extraordinary place to be, absolutely unacceptable.”

