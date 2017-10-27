Catalan Parliament declares independence from Spain

Have your say

The Catalan parliament has voted to declare independence from Spain, just as Madrid looks poised to impose direct rule.

Today the parliament passed a motion saying it will establish an independent Catalan Republic.

Supporters of an independence for Catalonia listen to Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, right, as his speech is broadcast on a television screen at the Arc de Triomf. Picture: Getty

Pro-independence legislators erupted in applause as the vote was approved with 70 votes in favour, 10 against and two blank ballots.

READ MORE: Catalan separatists have ‘no option’ but independence declaration

Most opposition members had left the chamber in protest moments before the vote.

The country’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy appealing for calm moments after the declaration was made.

He tweeted: ““I ask for calm from all Spaniards. The rule of law will restore legality in Catalonia.”

Spain opposes the independence bid with the national government in Madrid is readying measures to take over control of the north-eastern region. No country has expressed support for the secession bid.

READ MORE: Ayesha Hazarika: Catalonia is a minefield for Nicola Sturgeon

The motion calls for beginning an independence process that includes drafting Catalonia’s new top laws and opening negotiations “on equal footing” with Spanish authorities to establish co-operation.

On Wednesday Catalonia’s vice president said Spanish authorities are giving separatists “no other option” but to push ahead with proclaiming a new republic.

Oriol Junqueras said his party - one of two in the ruling separatist Catalan coalition- is “going to work towards building a republic, because there is a democratic mandate to establish such a republic”.