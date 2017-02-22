Calls to hold citizenship ceremonies at ‘iconic’ venues

Citizenship ceremonies should be held at events such as the Edinburgh Tattoo, FA Cup final and the Wimbledon tennis tournament according to a new report.

“Iconic” settings should be used for naturalisation formalities rather than town halls in order to celebrate “Britishness”, a Conservative campaign group has proposed.

It also suggests the Last Night of the Proms, Glastonbury and New Year fireworks as possible occasions for the ceremonies.

Councils organise thousands of low-key events around the country every year to mark the granting of British citizenship to people from overseas.

The ceremonies, which cost £80 and are usually conducted in groups, see applicants make an oath of allegiance and a pledge. They are then presented with a certificate and welcome pack.

A report from Modern Britain, a campaign group backed by a number of Conservative figures, argues that Britain does not pull off the ritual “with the same elan as the USA and Australia”.

The paper, titled The New Migration Contract, says: “Citizenship ceremonies are conducted by local authorities with inconsistent results.

“Although some are effective, many others simple fail to live up to the true importance of the occasion – a portrait of the Queen on an easel and the national anthem being played from a CD player are the enduring images in the public mind.”

Ceremonies should occur in a greater variety of venues than local council chambers and “the even more ordinary rooms that are sometimes used”, the report says.

Places used for civil weddings are cited as alternative venues while “even more imaginative” sites such as the BT Tower, the Tower of London and Edinburgh and Cardiff Castles could be considered.

The report calls on the UK to follow Australia by holding citizenship ceremonies as “adjuncts to great national occasions”.

It says: “In Britain, this could be achieved at Scotland’s Edinburgh Tattoo, the London’s Lord Mayor’s Parade, New Year Fireworks and Trooping the Colour and the Welsh Eisteddfod, amongst others.

“It should become routine at great national sporting events such as the FA Cup final and Wimbledon.”

Binita Mehta-Parmar, author of the report, said: “Instead of holding these events in town halls, we should be celebrating New Britons at iconic British events.”