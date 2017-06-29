Calls for indyrer2 to require a 70% margin for victory

The prospect of a second independence referendum needing a winning majority of up to 70% has been raised in a consultation into the Scottish Government's proposals.

Other suggestion in the 7,500-strong responses on indyref2 include a minimum turnout of up 66-85% before the vote can be endorsed.

There are also demands for the SNP Government to press ahead with a referendum without the approval of Westminster through a section 30 order.

Nicola Sturgeon revealed this week she was putting the referendum Bill on hold in the aftermath of the general election result which saw the SNP lose 21 seats in a campaign dominated by the constitution. But she maintains a second referendum is still likely to be held before 2021.

The publication of the consultation responses today also reveals demands from ex-pat Scots to be allowed to vote after they were frozen out in 2014, while EU citizens living here received the franchise.

The document finds that a "significant minority" commented on the prospect of simple majority being enough to sway the outcome.

"If respondents raised this issue, it was more common for them to argue against using a simple majority," it states.

"Within this group, the main argument put forward was that major constitutional change should not be taken forward on the basis of a simple majority, particularly when this might be combined with low voter turnout."

A range of suggestions for turnout or threshold requirements included:

:: A winning threshold of between 55% and 70%

:: A winning deferential of between 10% and 20%

:: A minimum turnout of between 66% and 85%

A referendum would need the approval of the UK Government at Westminster, which controls the constitution, through a Section 30 order. Nicola Sturgeon has accepted this but there are demands in the consultation to press on without this by some respondents.

"Some within this group expressed concern about perceived UK Government / UK establishment `interference' in the referendum, saying that they did not trust the UK Government."