Calls for Catalan flag to fly from Edinburgh City Chambers

Steve Cardownie, left, says the move would be an act of solidarity.
EDINBURGH should fly the Catalonian flag from the City Chambers as a gesture of solidarity with the Spanish region following its declaration of independence, former deputy council leader Steve Cardownie said today.

The SNP ex-councillor said the people of the Spanish region would welcome the Capital’s support for the “democratic principle” that people should be able to determine their own future.

He said: “We should demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Catalonia by flying the Catalonian flag from the ramparts of the City Chambers as soon as possible.

“This is a turning point in history and the Catalonian people will be looking for friends and allies throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

“It might just be a small gesture but Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital and I’m sure it would be appreciated by the people of Catalonia.”

A council spokesman said there were no plans to fly the Catalonian flag at the City Chambers.