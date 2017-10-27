Calls for Catalan flag to fly from Edinburgh City Chambers

EDINBURGH should fly the Catalonian flag from the City Chambers as a gesture of solidarity with the Spanish region following its declaration of independence, former deputy council leader Steve Cardownie said today.

The SNP ex-councillor said the people of the Spanish region would welcome the Capital’s support for the “democratic principle” that people should be able to determine their own future.

He said: “We should demonstrate our solidarity with the people of Catalonia by flying the Catalonian flag from the ramparts of the City Chambers as soon as possible.

“This is a turning point in history and the Catalonian people will be looking for friends and allies throughout Europe and the rest of the world.

“It might just be a small gesture but Edinburgh is Scotland’s capital and I’m sure it would be appreciated by the people of Catalonia.”

A council spokesman said there were no plans to fly the Catalonian flag at the City Chambers.