Budget 2017: Chancellor pledges £350m to Holyrood

The Budget sets out a plan for a “brighter future” as the UK leaves the European Union, the Chancellor has told MPs.

Delivering his first Budget, Philip Hammond said the UK economy had “continued to confound the commentators” by delivering “robust growth”.

Chancellor Philip Hammond will deliver the Spring Budget later today. Picture: PA

With Prime Minister Theresa May expected to start the formal Brexit process within weeks, Mr Hammond told the Commons: “As we start our negotiations to exit the European Union, this Budget takes forward our plan to prepare Britain for a brighter future; it provides a strong and stable platform for those negotiations.”

He added: “We are building the foundations of a stronger, fairer, more global Britain.”

He pledged further devolution for London and a £350m funding boost for the Scottish Government.

Mr Hammond was given a boost as the Office for Budget Responsibility sharply upgraded growth forecasts for 2017 from 1.4% to 2%.

In 2018 growth is forecast to slow to 1.6%, before picking up to 1.7%, then 1.9%, and back to 2% in 2021, the Chancellor said.

Mr Hammond acknowledged there was “no room for complacency” despite the buoyant growth figures and improved forecasts for the public finances.

The OBR forecasts borrowing in 2016-17 to be £16.4 billion lower than expected in November, at £51.7 billion. By 2021-22 the deficit is forecast to have shrunk to £16.8 billion.

The Chancellor said: “As we prepare for our future outside the EU we cannot rest on our past achievements.

“We must focus relentlessly on keeping Britain at the cutting edge of the global economy. The deficit is down, but debt is still too high. Employment is up, but productivity remains stubbornly low.

“Too many of our young people are leaving formal education without the skills they need for today’s labour market. And too many families are still feeling the squeeze, almost a decade after the crash.”

Pubs are to be given a £1,000 discount on their business rates under a £435 million package of measures to help firms set to be the hardest hit by this year’s revaluation, the Chancellor said.

Philip Hammond said 90% of pubs will see their business rate bills discounted by £1,000 this year, while local authorities will get a £300 million fund to help small firms facing the sharpest rises as part of a plan to make the revaluation in April more fair.

Faced with fury from small businesses and threatened revolt by Conservative MPs, Mr Hammond also said there is scope to reform the revaluation process to make it “smoother and more frequent”.

Mr Hammond added no business losing small business rate relief will see their bill increase by more than £50 a month next year and it will also be capped in future years.

He said: “Taken together, this is a further £435 million cut in business rates targeted at those small businesses facing the biggest increases, protecting our pubs and giving local authorities the resource to respond flexibly to local circumstances.”

BUDGET PLEDGES

Scotland

- Budget announcements deliver additional funding of £350 million for the Scottish government (£200 million for the Welsh government and almost £120 million for the incoming Northern Ireland Executive).

- Review of taxation of North Sea oil producers

Business

- A package totalling £435 million will assist businesses affected by business rate rises, including £1,000 discount for most pubs.

- Introduction of quarterly reporting to be delayed by one year for businesses with turnover below the VAT registration threshold, costing the Treasury £280 million.

- No business losing small business rate relief will see their bill increase next year by more than £50 a month

- A £300m fund for local councils to offer discretionary relief for hard-hit cases

- Clampdown totalling £820 million on tax avoidance to include action to stop businesses converting capital losses into trading losses, tackle abuse of foreign pensions schemes and introduce UK VAT on roaming telecoms services outside the EU.

- Tough new financial penalty for professionals who enable tax avoidance arrangements that are later defeated by HM Revenue and Customs.

Personal tax, savings and pensions

- The main rate of class 4 National Insurance contributions to increase by 1% to 10% in April 2018 and 11% in April 2019, raising £145 million a year by 2021/22 at an average cost of 60p a week to those affected.

- Tax free dividend allowance to be reduced from £5,000 to £2,000 from April 2018.

- -Mr Hammond confirmed the Government’s commitment to increase thresholds for income tax to £12,500 for basic rate and £50,000 for the higher rate by the end of this Parliament.

Excise duties

- Soft drinks levy to be imposed at 18p and 24p per litre for the main and higher bands.

-No change to previously planned upratings of duties on alcohol and tobacco, but a new minimum excise duty is introduced on cigarettes based on a packed price of £7.35.

- Vehicle excise duty rates for hauliers and the HGV Road User Levy frozen for another year

Education

- Schools White Paper will remove barriers to creation of faith based and selective free schools, with funding for a further 110 new free schools on top of the current commitment to 500.

- Free school transport extended to all children on free school meals who attend selective schools.

- New T-Levels to be introduced for technical education through the further education route.

- Number of hours of training for technical students aged 16 to 19 to be increased by more than 50%, including a high quality three month work placement.

- University-style maintenance loans for those undertaking higher level technical qualifications at Institutes of Technology and National Colleges.

- Investment of £40 million in pilots of lifelong learning schemes.

Health

-Additional £325 million of capital to allow the first NHS Sustainability and Transformation Plans to proceed.

-Additional £100 million available immediately for onsite GP triage in NHS A&E departments.

Social care

- An extra £2bn for social care over next three years, with £1bn available in the next year

- Long-term funding options to be considered but so-called “death tax” on estates ruled out

Miscellaneous

-New funding totalling £20 million to support the campaign against violence against women and girls.

-Funding of £5 million to support people returning to work after a career break.

-The Government commits £5 million to projects celebrating the centenary of the 1918 law giving women the vote.

-New measures to protect consumers from unexpected fees, ahead of a green paper on protecting the interests of consumers.

- Mr Hammond allocated £300 million to support 1,000 new PhD places and fellowships in STEM subjects, £270 million for new technologies like robots and driverless vehicles, £16 million for 5G mobile technology and £200 million for local broadband networks.