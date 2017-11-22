Budget 2017: Call for income tax rise in Scotland to be ditched

Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to ditch the prospect of income tax hikes in Scotland next after more than £180 million of extra cash for was handed to Scotland in Philip Hammond’s Budget.

The Chancellor unveiled a £2 billion package for the Scottish Government in the years ahead, but Nicola Sturgeon said more than half of this (£1.1 billion) is in “financial transactions” which will have to be repaid to the Treasury. The money is also spread over the next three years.

The First Minister has been urged to abandon 'wreckless' plans to put up income taxes. Picture: Getty

The rest - about £900 million - is also split between 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21.

The extra money in revenue funding which Ms Sturgeon will be free to spend next year (18/19) amounts to £183 million of so called “Barnett consequentials.”

But Tory leader Ruth Davidson said the First Minister should now abandon “wreckless” plans to put up income taxes next year.

“SNP ministers must look again at their reckless plans to raise income tax in Scotland,” Ms Davidson said.

“As a result of the Chancellor’s decisions today they are getting £2 billion extra funding to help meet their own spending commitments.

“With income tax and stamp duty being cut south of the border, there is a growing tax gap between people in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

“The SNP can’t keep hitting Scots in the pocket – and need to hold off further tax rises in the Holyrood budget next month. The case for raiding the pay packets of ordinary Scottish families has collapsed.

Ms Sturgeon has set out a range of proposals which ministers are considering for tax hikes under Holyrood’s new fiscal powers. They would generate between £80-£290 million in extra cash, depending on the favoured scenario.

The First Minister today accused the Chancellor of “smoke and mirrors”, insisting that more than half of the £2 billion set out by Mr Hammond is in the form of financial transaction which must be used for purposes such as “help to buy” mortgage schemes, or supporting the Scottish Investment Bank.

She described this on Twitter as “money that can be used for limited purposes only and has to be repaid.”

“Taking account of today’s announced changes, next year’s (2018/19) @scotgov revenue budget still facing real terms CUT of £239 million - imposed by the UK government,” Ms Sturgeon added.

The First Minister added that “not an extra penny” had been provided by the Chancellor to lift the cap on public sector pay increases.