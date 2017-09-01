Brexit: Scotland could rejoin EU if independent, say Germans

Scotland should be given a clear route back into the EU if it votes for independence following Brexit, according to two German political parties.

In a boost to the SNP’s plans for independence within Europe, the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens said the door back into the EU must “remain open”.

Both parties are potential coalition partners for German chancellor Angela Merkel following this month’s ­federal elections, so may soon be able to influence official policy on the subject.

Their intervention, which is contained in their manifestos ahead of the election, is important as previously there has been little international encouragement for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s position. While a few European politicians have said rejoining the EU would be a rapid process for Scotland after independence, others have said it would be treated like any other applicant.

The FDP, who formed a coalition with Ms Merkel in her second term, said the ongoing talks in Brussels between the EU and UK must “consider the interests of Scotland and Northern Ireland fairly” given that both voted against Brexit.

The party added: “Should they decide to leave the UK, the door to the EU should remain open – as it should to the UK.”

In their manifesto, the Greens said: “We welcome openly and with understanding the wishes of the Scots and Northern Irish, as well as the many people in the UK who want to remain in the EU.”