Brexit: Prime Minister will trigger Article 50 on 29 March

Theresa May will trigger EU withdrawal talks under Article 50 on March 29, Downing Street said.

The move fires the starting gun on two years of negotiations to leave the EU.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed that the UK’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, had informed the secretariat of the European Council of its intention to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty next Wednesday.

Downing Street said a letter would be sent on March 29 formally notifying the EU of the UK Government’s intention to leave the bloc. The Prime Minister is expected to give a statement to MPs once Article 50 has been triggered.

Brexit secretary David Davis said: “Last June, the people of the UK made the historic decision to leave the EU. Next Wednesday, the Government will deliver on that decision and formally start the process by triggering Article 50.

“We are on the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation.

“The Government is clear in its aims: a deal that works for every nation and region of the UK and indeed for all of Europe – a new, positive partnership between the UK and our friends and allies in the European Union.”