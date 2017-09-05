Brexit money row will go on until end of talks, Davis says

The row over the UK’s Brexit divorce bill between the government and the EU could rumble on for the “full duration” of exit talks, David Davis has told MPs.

Updating the House of Commons on negotiations in Brussels, the Brexit Secretary promised MPs they would be given a vote on the multi-billion pound bill to settle the UK’s EU liabilities.

But he said his expectation was that the argument over money, which has become a roadblock to progress in talks, “will go on for the full duration of negotiations”.

His comments came as Labour confirmed it would oppose legislation to enact Brexit when it comes before the House of Commons on Thursday.

A Labour spokesman confirmed that unless the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill is amended curb ministerial powers to amend and repeal EU regulations after Brexit, Labour would not support it.

“Labour fully respects the democratic decision to leave the European Union,” the spokesman said. “But as democrats we cannot vote for a bill that unamended would let Government ministers grab powers from Parliament to slash people’s rights at work and reduce protection for consumers and the environment.”

Pro-EU Tory rebels including Ken Clarke and Anna Soubry have indicated they will support the bill, which will transfer EU law onto the British statute book, at its second reading but will seek to amend it at committee stage.

The government will today publish a position paper setting out how it hopes continue to take part in pan-European science collaboration after leaving the EU.

The paper sets out the UK Government’s ambition to remain part of the European Space Agency and the Horizon 2020 research funding scheme, as well as international research projects such as the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor and the Galileo satellite navigation initiative.

Science Minister Jo Johnson said: “From space exploration and developing better and safer medicines, to nuclear fusion research, the UK and Europe have a long history of close collaboration to meet the world’s great challenges.

“It’s in our mutual benefit to maintain this successful partnership, and this paper clearly outlines our desire to have a full and open discussion with the EU to shape our joint future.