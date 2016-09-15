Brexit ministers Michael Russell and David Davis in first meeting

Brexit ministers from the Scottish and UK governments have pledged to establish a “good working relationship” after meeting for the first time.

The introductory meeting between Michael Russell, minister for UK negotiations on Scotland’s place in Europe, and David Davis, Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, was held at Mr Davis’s department in London.

Discussions are continuing between Holyrood and Westminster over the role the devolved administration should have in Brexit negotiations.

In a joint statement afterwards, the ministers said: “This was a positive discussion with an open exchange of views.

“While we clearly come from very different standpoints, we both recognise that a good working relationship is vital.

“We agree that Scotland, as well as Wales and Northern Ireland, should be fully involved in discussions about the UK’s future relationship with Europe in line with the PM’s commitment to a UK approach and objectives for the negotiation.

“Ministers will continue to be in close contact as part of a regular programme of engagement.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon conceded on Wednesday discussions between the two governments were ‘’not proceeding as quickly as I would like them to’’.

Prime Minister Theresa May had previously said she is “willing to listen to options” for Scotland’s future relationship with Europe while the Scottish Government will be “fully engaged” in UK Government Brexit discussions.

The UK Government has also said it will “not be right to provide a running commentary or reveal our hand prematurely”.

