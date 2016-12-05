Brexit judges receive backing amid “threats of serious violence”

The eleven Supreme Court judges who will decide whether parliament is given a say on triggering Brexit have received the backing of both sides at the start of the historic case.

The highest court in the land is being asked by Government ministers to overturn a High Court ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs’ approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union.

Lord Neuberger, the court’s president, said all parties had been asked whether they wished any of the judges to stand down.

He said that all parties to the appeal had stated that they have no objection to any of the justices sitting on the appeal.

The announcement follows media reports and comments that have questioned the independence of members of the judiciary.

READ MORE: UK Government goes to Supreme Court to overturn Brexit ruling

Lord Neuberger also said individual members of the public in the case had received “threats of serious violence and unpleasant abuse in emails and other electronic communications” and warned those responsible that “legal powers” existed to deal with them.

The court president is leading a panel including Lady Hale, Lord Mance, Lord Kerr, Lord Clarke, Lord Wilson, Lord Sumption, Lord Reed, Lord Carnwath, Lord Hughes and Lord Hodge.

The hearing is the most televised UK case ever, with the proceedings streamed on the Supreme Court website and broadcast on television.

READ MORE: Scottish economy to slow sharply in 2017, warns think-tank

In his opening remarks, Lord Neuberger stressed the court was aware of the “strong feelings associated with the many wider political questions surrounding the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union” - but those questions were not the subject of the appeal.

He said: “This appeal is concerned with legal issues and, as judges, our duty is to consider those issues impartially, and to decide the case according to the law. That is what we shall do.”

Beginning the government’s arguments, Attorney General Jeremy Wright told the justices that the case was of “great constitutional significance in which there is understandable and legitimate interest both inside and outside this courtroom”.

“Secondly, in the light of what followed the Divisional Court [High Court] judgment, it should be said with clarity this is a case which the claimants brought perfectly properly and which it is now perfectly proper for this court to decide.”

Mr Wright said the High Court had reached the “wrong” decision, arguing that by passing legislation to call the June referendum on EU membership, parliament had already given its approval for triggering Brexit.

It was for the Government to exercise prerogative powers in the conduct of the UK’s affairs on the international plane.

He told the judges that triggering Article 50 “will not be an exercise of the prerogative right on a whim or out of the blue” but was part of a process in which “parliament has been fully and consciously involved”.

The Scottish government has intervened in the case and will argue that MSPs at Holyrood should also be given a say on the triggering of Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, which starts the two-year exit process from the EU.

Lord Advocate James Wolffe is expected to begin oral arguments on Wednesday afternoon. Alex Salmond yesterday warned that if the Scottish Government is successful and Holyrood votes against triggering Article 50, the UK Government would spark a “constitutional crisis” by pressing ahead with Brexit.