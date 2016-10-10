Brexit hits exchange rates with less than one euro to pound

Travellers are now receiving less than one euro to the pound at several UK airports, a study has found.

The BBC reports that the average rate is now 99 euro cents to the pound.

Glasgow Prestwick is said to offer the best rate currently - offering €1.06 for a pound.

It comes as the value of the pound falls sharply since the Brexit vote.

The survey of airport bureau de change currency rates was carried out by travel money firm FairFX on Monday morning.

The firm’s chief executive, Ian Strafford-Taylor, told the BBC: “Currency firms operating in airports are known to offer the worst exchange rates down to taking big profit margins and today are shockingly offering holidaymakers below one euro to the pound.

“Unfortunately, if the pound falls even further, rates as poor as this could be seen at airport providers up and down the country - taking advantage of their captive audience of holidaymakers and business travellers.”