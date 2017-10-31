Brexit: David Davis admits exit deal will ‘favour’ EU

David Davis has admitted the UK’s Brexit deal will “probably favour the [EU] in terms of things like money” ahead of talks resuming next week.

His comments came as the government revealed that HM Revenue and Customs would hire up to 5,000 more staff to deal with the UK’s withdrawal from the EU, on top of 3,000 posts already created across government.

Ministers were updated on the recruitment drive at the weekly Cabinet meeting, where Mr Davis also revealed that 300 more lawyers had been hired by the government legal department in preparation for Brexit.

The Brexit Secretary told colleagues that 300 Brexit-related programmes were in place and each prepares the country for the range of negotiated outcomes and a “no deal” scenario.

More than £500 million had already been committed for Brexit preparedness, with more than £250m additional funding in 2017-18. Mr Davis said the recruitment was necessary to ensure the UK was ready to deal with exiting the EU in March 2019.

The Cabinet was told many of the preparations “will be needed even in our preferred scenario of a bold and ambitious deal – for example, implementing either of our proposed customs arrangements will require investment in new systems and customs officers by HMRC.”

Addressing a House of Lords committee later, Mr Davis confirmed Brexit talks will resume next week. The UK government is under pressure to produce a breakthrough in talks by Christmas, when multinational firms say they will be forced to act on contingency plans to shift staff out of the UK unless there is clarity on future trading terms.

The BBC reported yesterday that the Bank of England expects as many as 75,000 finance jobs to be lost without a positive outcome to talks.

Speaking to peers, Mr Davis said: “The withdrawal agreement, on balance, will probably favour the Union in terms of things like money and so on, whereas the future relationship will favour both sides and will be important to both of us,” he told peers.

He insisted the UK regarded the deals on divorce and the future relationship as “inseparable”, even if EU rules meant the trade deal cannot be signed until “one second after midnight” on Brexit day.

Labour MP Ian Murray said: “In February last year, David Davis was saying Britain would have far more to gain from Brexit, while the EU would have more to lose. Now, just over a year later, he’s saying the exact opposite.

“No-one from the Leave campaign mentioned during the referendum that the Brexit negotiations would mean the EU gaining at the expense of the UK economy, yet here we are, with the eurozone economy pulling far ahead of us and the Brexit Secretary admitting the withdrawal agreement will ‘probably favour’ the EU.”