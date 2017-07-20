Brexit: Date set for Commons debate on EU withdrawal

MPs will debate legislation to transfer EU law into British law during their first week back after the summer recess, Commons Leader Andrea Leadsom has said.

She told MPs the EU (Withdrawal) Bill will get its second reading on Thursday September 7.

Further time for its second reading has also been allocated in the following week, for what many believe will be an extremely complex piece of legislation.

Speaking during the Business statement in the Commons, Ms Leadsom said: “Thursday 7 September - the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill day one.

“Friday 8 September, the House will not be sitting.

“The provisional business for the week commencing the 11 September will include on Monday 11 September, conclusion of the second reading of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, day two.”

There were cheers from Tory MPs greeting Ms Leadsom’s announcement, as MPs prepare to get into the fine detail of Brexit legislation.

The Bill, which was formally known as the Great Repeal Bill, is designed to transpose EU law into British law so the same rules apply on the day of Brexit as the day before, while giving parliaments and assemblies in Westminster, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff the power to drop or change them in the future.

The Bill was introduced to the Commons last week.