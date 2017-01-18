Brexit: Angus Robertson attacks PM’s ‘little Britain’ plan

The SNPs depute leader has asked Theresa May if the prospect of Scotland losing around 80,000 jobs after leaving the EU is “a price worth paying to deliver her little Britain Brexit?”.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Angus Robertson said Scotland’s leading economic forecaster had predicted that real wages would fall by £2,000 per year for someone on average full-time earnings.

It has also been predicted that employment in Scotland will drop three per cent, or by around 80,000 jobs, with hard Brexit.

Mr Robertson said: “Shortly after the Prime Minister confirmed that she wants to take the UK out of the single European Market the Scottish Parliament voted by a large cross-party majority to remain in it, just as a large majority of people in Scotland voted in the referendum to remain in the European Union.

“The Prime Minister has said that Scotland is an ‘equal partner’ in the United Kingdom. Does she still believe this is true or is she just stringing us along?”

But the Prime Minster hit back, saying: “His party is dedicated to taking Scotland out of the single market by taking it out of the United Kingdom.”