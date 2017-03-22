BREAKING: UK parliament in lockdown after shots fired in Westminster

There was a major security alert at the Palace of Westminster after a man apparently carrying a knife charged through the gates into the front yard of the parliamentary compound.

Amid shouts and screams, sounds similar to gunfire rang out. Up to five people were also hit by a car on Westminster Bridge in a separate incident.

It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police. Commons Leader David Lidington

Two people were seen to be lying within Old Palace Yard, immediately outside Westminster Hall.

The sitting in the House of Commons was suspended while police officers sealed off the area around the incident. In the Scottish Parliament, the debate continued by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon left the Chamber.

Immediately before the incident, at around 2.45pm, a crowd of passers-by was seen running from the direction of Westminster Bridge and around the corner into Parliament Square.

The Met Police has tweeted: “We were called at approx 2.40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene”.

Commons Leader David Lidington told MPs: “What I am able to say to the House is there has been a serious incident within the estate.

“It seems that a police officer has been stabbed, that the alleged assailant was shot by armed police.

“An air ambulance is currently attending the scene to remove the casualties.

“There are also reports of further violent incidents in the vicinity of the Palace of Westminster but I hope colleagues on all sides will appreciate that it’d be wrong of me to go into further details until we have confirmation from the police and from the House security authorities about what is going on.”

After the incident, Radoslaw Sikorski posted a video to Twitter purporting to show people lying injured in the road on Westminster Bridge.

Mr Sikorski, a senior fellow at Harvard’s Centre for European Studies, wrote: “A car on Westminster Bridge has just mowed down at least 5 people.”The Scotsman’s office at Westminster overlooks New Palace Yard, where the incident unfolded.

Correspondent Paris Gourtsoyannis said: “There was a loud bang, like a car accident, from the direction of Whitehall and Westminster Bridge, to the east of parliament.

“Passers-by and police officers manning the gates were beginning to move towards the sound, when there were shouts, and what looked like someone rushing into New Palace Yard.

“There was a melee of police officers inside the gates, and then the sound of at least two gunshots.

“Two people were left lying on the pavement, which loops around to the underground parking lots.

“It wasn’t clear what the assailant was armed with. Officers immediately began giving medical attention to both of the injured, with paramedics giving CPR.”