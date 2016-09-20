Brain family allowed to remain in the UK

An Australian family who had been fighting deportation from the Highlands have been told they can stay.

Kathryn and Gregg Brain, who moved to Dingwall with their son Lachlan in 2011, had been under pressure to leave the UK after failing to find work which would satisfy visa requirements.

But the Home Office today confirmed the family have been granted leave to remain after Mrs Brain found a job with a hotel firm.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We have always been clear with the Brain family that if a suitable job offer was received an application to remain in the UK would be considered. We gave them a number of extensions on an exceptional basis to allow them to try to secure a job that would allow them to meet the Immigration Rules.

"Mrs Brain was subsequently offered a job with a hotel group. This has been considered and we are satisfied that it meets the conditions for a Tier 2 visa. Today we have written to Mrs Brain and confirmed that she and her family have been granted leave to remain in the UK.”

