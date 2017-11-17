Boris Johnson to discuss global issues with Ireland’s foreign minister

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson will hold talks on Friday with Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The pair will discuss global issues and human rights at a breakfast meeting in Dublin as part of Mr Johnson’s day trip to the city.

It is expected that Brexit will be raised although the issue is not on the formal talks agenda as there are ongoing contacts between the two governments, including with Brexit Secretary David Davis.

The priorities for the discussions are global affairs that Ireland and the UK cooperate on and how those relations will look in the future.

A spokesman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “It is a meeting about bilateral affairs and international relations including Africa and the Middle East.”

It is understood Mr Coveney will be keen to stress the need to maintain the uniquely close economic, political, cultural and people-to-people links Britain and Ireland share and the practical ways in which these relations can be developed.

