Boris Johnson: Brexit will boost haggis sales

Britain will be the “foremost campaigner for global free trade”, Boris Johnson pledged as he argued Theresa May was the only leader who could deliver a successful Brexit.

Highlighting questions over Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s commitment to national defence, the Foreign Secretary said military investment such as the two new aircraft carriers under construction was needed to protect “Western ideals of individualism, of opportunity, and of free political development”.

And he said the UK’s nuclear deterrent was a crucial part of defending the UK’s interests.

Mr Johnson said the UK would re-energise its “unique relationship” with the Commonwealth, hosting its next gathering in London next year. And he held out the prospect of a boost for Scottish exports if the UK dedicated itself to the “noble cause of free trade” after Brexit.

Mr Johnson said: “Think of our potential whisky sales to India if only we could negotiate a cut in their duty of 150 per cent on Scotch.

“And those potential sales are good for Indian consumers – who will have the joy of more Scotch – and for the Americans whose craving for haggis has so far been unsatisfied. Those free trade deals will be good for UK manufacturers and exporters.”