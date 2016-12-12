Borders Railway film to attract US tourists

A new film featuring some of the treasures of the Scottish Borders is to be used to attract US tourists to the new Borders Railway to explore southeast Scotland.

VisitScotland has joined forces with Matador Network, the online travel and publisher, to produce a two-minute video.

The film is part of a three-year marketing campaign which aims to put the railway “on the map” and promote it to national and international markets.

It is also being used to boost visitor numbers across Midlothian.

The range of attractions featured include Sir Walter Scott’s former home Abbotsford House, the former Floors Castle in Kelso, Jedburgh Abbey, Rosslyn Chapel, falconry at Dalhousie Castle, fishing at Bowhill House and country estate, mountain biking and a high-wire assault course at Glentress Forest, and Edinburgh Castle.

Malcolm Roughead, Visit Scotland chief executive, said the new railway had already attracted visitors from around the globe.

“The Borders Railway has had a massive impact on the local economy and has encouraged people to come and visit this part of the country from all over the world.

“The momentous re-opening of the historic route last year by the Queen captured the attention of the world’s media.

“We want to build on this momentum and continue to shine a spotlight on the regions surrounding the Borders Railway which are now easier than ever before for visitors from the US to explore.”

The Borders Railway - between Tweedbank and Edinburgh - was officially opened in September last year.